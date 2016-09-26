Sept 26 MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it named Christina Nilsson as senior relationship manager to its London office.

Nilsson, who previously worked with RBS and JP Morgan Chase & Co, will join MUFG Securities EMEA Plc at the end of September. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru)