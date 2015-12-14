Dec 14 The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, the banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group , appointed Ed Langendam managing director of corporate banking for Germany.

Langendam, who will join on Jan. 4, was most recently the chief executive of NIBC Bank Deutschland AG.

He will divide his time between Frankfurt and Dusseldorf. (Reporting by Manish Parashar in Bengaluru)