May 10 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc named Grant Moyer as head of leveraged capital markets for its securities business in the United States.

Moyer will be based in New York and will report to Paul Young, international head of capital markets for Mitsubishi UFJ Securities.

Moyer joins from Goldman Sachs, where he spent the last decade in the leveraged finance division. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru)