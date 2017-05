July 11 MUFG Securities Asia Ltd, part of Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Group Inc, said Haan Ti joined as head of asset-backed securities (ABS), Australia and New Zealand, on June 20.

Haan Ti, who is based in Sydney, joins from Australian bank Westpac Banking Corp where he was director of structured finance and syndicate.

In his new role, Haan Ti will be responsible for developing MUFG's ABS business in the Australia-New Zealand region. (Reporting by Nikhil Subba in Bengaluru)