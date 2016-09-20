Sept 20 MUFG Investor Services, the global asset servicing arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it had appointed Kate Stallard as executive director, business development in EMEA.

The company said Stallard, who formerly founded financial services consultancy IRIS Partners, would focus on developing strategic relationships with private equity, real estate and infrastructure firms. (Reporting by Shalom Aarons; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)