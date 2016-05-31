May 31 Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc's banking arm, said it promoted Masahiro Kuwahara as chief executive, EMEA region.

Kuwahara, formerly deputy CEO for EMEA, will take over from Masato Miyachi, effective immediately.

Kuwahara has more than 30 years of work experience in banking, across Asia, USA and EMEA. He will be based in London and report to Eiichi Yoshikawa, co-chief executive of the bank's global business unit.

Masato Miyachi will take on the role of deputy regional executive for the Americas.