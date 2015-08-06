TOKYO Aug 7 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's
core banking unit has become the first foreign lender
in Myanmar to extend a local currency loan, a person with
knowledge of the matter said, a sign that strong loan demand in
the fast-growing economy is likely to be better met.
Crippled by decades of mismanagement under military regimes
and cut off from much of the world due to Western sanctions,
Myanmar's domestic banking sector remains ill-equipped to
provide services to local citizens, let alone global companies.
Aiming to bring in much-needed foreign capital, Myanmar last
October granted nine foreign banks coveted licences to operate
on a limited basis.
The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) this week made a 900
million kyat loan ($736,000) to a joint venture owned by a
Myanmar company and Japanese trading house, said the person,
adding that Japanese firms and other global companies were also
tapping the lender for kyat loans.
The person declined to be identified as he was not
authorised to discuss the matter publicly. A BTMU spokesman
confirmed that a kyat loan had been made but declined to comment
further.
United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-largest
lender by assets, has extended three loans onshore in Myanmar
since winning one of the foreign licences. UOB declined to
disclose in which currency it lent the money.
Foreign companies operating in Myanmar wanting to settle
local transactions such as payments to vendors have had limited
funding options.
Foreign banks do not have direct access to kyat funding and
need to borrow the currency from their local partner banks.
BTMU's local partner is CB Bank.
The nine banks granted licences last year include three
Japanese lenders, underscoring Japan's growing investment and
influence in a country that is home to big projects such as the
Thilawa economic zone near Yangon.
U.S. banks did not did not apply, as the United States
maintains some sanctions on Myanmar.
($1 = 1,223.0000 kyat)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Timothy
Mclaughlin in Yangon and Taro Fuse in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina
Gibbs and Simon Webb)