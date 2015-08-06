TOKYO Aug 7 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group's core banking unit has become the first foreign lender in Myanmar to extend a local currency loan, a person with knowledge of the matter said, a sign that strong loan demand in the fast-growing economy is likely to be better met.

Crippled by decades of mismanagement under military regimes and cut off from much of the world due to Western sanctions, Myanmar's domestic banking sector remains ill-equipped to provide services to local citizens, let alone global companies.

Aiming to bring in much-needed foreign capital, Myanmar last October granted nine foreign banks coveted licences to operate on a limited basis.

The Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ (BTMU) this week made a 900 million kyat loan ($736,000) to a joint venture owned by a Myanmar company and Japanese trading house, said the person, adding that Japanese firms and other global companies were also tapping the lender for kyat loans.

The person declined to be identified as he was not authorised to discuss the matter publicly. A BTMU spokesman confirmed that a kyat loan had been made but declined to comment further.

United Overseas Bank, Singapore's third-largest lender by assets, has extended three loans onshore in Myanmar since winning one of the foreign licences. UOB declined to disclose in which currency it lent the money.

Foreign companies operating in Myanmar wanting to settle local transactions such as payments to vendors have had limited funding options.

Foreign banks do not have direct access to kyat funding and need to borrow the currency from their local partner banks. BTMU's local partner is CB Bank.

The nine banks granted licences last year include three Japanese lenders, underscoring Japan's growing investment and influence in a country that is home to big projects such as the Thilawa economic zone near Yangon.

U.S. banks did not did not apply, as the United States maintains some sanctions on Myanmar.

($1 = 1,223.0000 kyat) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Additional reporting by Timothy Mclaughlin in Yangon and Taro Fuse in Tokyo; Editing by Edwina Gibbs and Simon Webb)