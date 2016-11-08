TOKYO Nov 8 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) is planning to set up a back-office centre in
Manila to handle operations for Asia outside Japan, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
The move is part of Japan's largest lender's efforts to
improve the efficiency of its global operations, as the banking
industry faces weak revenue growth prospects in an ultra-low
interest rate environment.
MUFG is planning to start the centre in the Philippines'
capital in its next financial year beginning April, taking over
some back-office operations at branches in Singapore and
Australia, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss
the matter publicly.
The centre will start with several dozen staff, which will
be eventually expanded to several hundred over some years, the
sources said, transferring back-office operations from the
bank's other locations in Asia.
The bank chose Manila given the Philippines'
English-speaking population and its relatively low labour costs,
they said. In April, MUFG bought a fifth of mid-sized Philippine
lender Security Bank Corp for $790 million.
MUFG has about 8,000 employees in its commercial banking
operations in Asia and Oceania regions outside Japan.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment.
MUFG and rival Japanese banks have been aggressively
expanding overseas in recent years to make up for a weak
domestic lending business.
With the global economy weak, the banks are finding that
revenues are not growing fast enough to justify an increase in
expenses, prompting them to review costs.
In continental Europe, MUFG is planning to make its Dutch
unit its headquarters, bringing most of the region's branches,
including those in Dusseldorf and Madrid, under it to
consolidate administration and product development functions in
Amsterdam.
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Stephen Coates)