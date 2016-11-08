* To handle back-office operations at Asia-ex Japan branches
* Manila staff to be eventually expanded to several hundreds
* Part of MUFG's global efforts to improve efficiency
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Nov 8 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) is planning to set up a back-office centre in
Manila to handle operations for Asia outside Japan, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said.
The move is part of Japan's largest lender's efforts to
improve the efficiency of its global operations, as the global
banking industry faces weak revenue growth prospects in an
ultra-low interest rate environment.
On the domestic front, MUFG and its local peers have been
aggressively expanding overseas in recent years to make up for a
weak lending business in Japan.
But with the global economy weak, the banks are finding that
revenues are not growing fast enough to justify an increase in
expenses, prompting them to review costs.
Setting up an back-office centre would be a positive move as
the market attention is shifting to expense ratios of Japanese
banks, including those of overseas operations, Ken Takamiya,
analyst at Nomura Securities, said in a note to clients.
"While its short-term impact on MUFG's earnings is likely to
be limited, it could lead to meaningful improvement in cost
efficiency of overseas operations in the middle to long term,"
he said.
MUFG is planning to start the centre in the Philippines'
capital in its next financial year beginning April, taking over
some back-office operations at branches in Singapore and
Australia, said the sources, who were not authorised to discuss
the matter publicly.
The centre will start with several dozen staff, which will
be eventually expanded to several hundred over some years, the
sources said, transferring back-office operations from the
bank's other locations in Asia.
The bank chose Manila given the Philippines'
English-speaking population and its relatively low labour costs,
they said. In April, MUFG bought a fifth of mid-sized Philippine
lender Security Bank Corp for $790 million.
MUFG has about 8,000 employees in its commercial banking
operations in Asia and Oceania regions outside Japan.
An MUFG spokesman declined to comment.
In continental Europe, MUFG is planning to make its Dutch
unit its headquarters, bringing most of the region's branches,
including those in Dusseldorf and Madrid, under it to
consolidate administration and product development functions in
Amsterdam.
