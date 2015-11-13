TOKYO Nov 13 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc
(MUFG) said on Friday net profit rose 3.6 percent for
the six months ended in September, driven by gains from its
overseas operations and brokerage business.
Japan's largest lender by assets said net profit came in at
599.3 billion yen ($4.88 billion) for the April-September
period, up from 578.7 billion yen a year earlier and above its
own forecast of 450 billion yen.
MUFG has the most internationally diversified business
portfolio among Japan's top three banks, offsetting the
prolonged weakness in its domestic lending business. Its
portfolio includes Thailand's fifth-largest lender Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl and Union Bank of the United States.
For the full year through March 2016, the bank kept its net
profit forecast at 950 billion yen, down 8 percent from the
previous year, and below an average estimate of 1.09 trillion
yen in a poll of 18 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Earlier on Friday, Japan's second biggest lender Mizuho
Financial Group posted an 8.1 percent rise in
first-half net profit, while the third largest, Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group, reported a 19.1 percent drop in net
profit for the same period.
($1 = 122.7300 yen)
