TOKYO May 16 Japan's Mitsubishi UFJ Financial
Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday profit fell 8 percent
in the last business year, missing analyst estimates, brought
down by an increase in provisions for bad loans to the energy
sector.
The country's largest lender by assets reported net profit
for the year ended March 31 at 951.4 billion yen ($8.75
billion). That compared with the 1.036 trillion yen average of
18 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters.
For the year through March 2017, MUFG forecast profit to
fall 10.7 percent to 850 billion yen, versus the 1.037 trillion
yen analyst view.
($1 = 108.6800 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)