By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, May 16 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (MUFG) said on Monday it expects its lowest profit in six years in the current business year, hurt by an aggressive central bank policy aimed at driving down borrowing costs.

Japan's biggest lender by assets said the central bank's February adoption of a negative benchmark interest rate will likely push down loan rates, squeezing profit margins. The policy has also created uncertainty in financial markets which could deter customers from investing via the bank in instruments such as shares or mutual funds, MUFG said.

"Our forecast is based on very severe assumptions. We have not factored in any positive impact of the negative interest rate policy. Rather our challenge is how to counter its negative impact," Chief Executive Nobuyuki Hirano said at a briefing.

"The number of retail customers willing to invest has declined," he said. "Corporate clients have become cautious about new investment."

Profit is also likely to suffer from a fall in contributions from Morgan Stanley - of which MUFG owns about 20 percent - due to U.S. market weakness, Hirano said.

MUFG forecast profit of 850 billion yen ($7.81 billion) for the year through March 2017, far below the 1.037 trillion yen average of 18 analyst estimates compiled by Thomson Reuters. In the just-ended year, profit fell 8 percent to 951.4 billion yen.

The bank follows peers in projecting a weak outlook, with Mizuho Financial Group Inc forecasting a double-digit percentage decline due to a rise in bad loans and weak lending.

Japan's banks have long suffered from weak loan demand while central bank policy aimed at spurring lending and investment has not stimulated demand to any significant degree.

MUFG is less affected by domestic factors due to sizable overseas interests. But low oil prices have forced it to set aside funds to cover losses on loans in the energy sector.

The bank said bad loan costs from a 10 trillion yen exposure to the sector made up about a third of all such costs last year - around 75 billion yen - and that the amount would be the same this year. It based the forecast on an average oil price of $35 a barrel, compared with $47.12 on Monday.

Exposure to the sector is not disproportionately high but will be reduced "for a foreseeable period," Hirano said.

MUFG also said it would buy back up to 100 billion yen worth of its own stock. Shares of the bank closed down 0.3 percent ahead of the earnings announcement at 497.5 yen. The benchmark Nikkei share index ended up 0.3 percent. ($1 = 108.8300 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Christopher Cushing)