By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG), Japan's biggest bank by assets, posted a better
than expected 36 percent rise in quarterly net profit on strong
overseas growth and higher securities values from the Bank of
Japan's asset-purchase policy.
MUFG's results on Tuesday come after upbeat numbers last
week from two of its closest rivals - No. 2 lender Mizuho
Financial Group Inc and No. 3 Sumitomo Mitsui Financial
Group Inc (SMFG) - and raise the prospects of Japanese
lenders boosting shareholder returns through stock buybacks or
dividend hikes.
Net profit for MUFG for its financial third quarter ended in
December was 348.3 billion yen ($2.96 billion) compared with
255.2 billion yen in the same quarter of the previous year, a
Reuters calculation shows. That was better than the average
228.9 billion forecast by two analysts in a Thomson Reuters
survey. MUFG only reports cumulative nine-month numbers.
"The results are very strong," said Takashi Miura, banking
analyst at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo, adding the numbers
were boosted by a cheaper yen bolstering overseas earnings and
by gains in stock and bond trading.
The bank kept its full-year net profit forecast at 950
billion yen, down 3.5 percent from the previous year, but it is
now likely to beat the previous year's record 984.8 billion
profit. A poll of 17 analysts by Thomson Reuters forecast a 1.03
trillion yen annual net profit.
MUFG, which in 2013 acquired Bank of Ayudhya Pcl,
Thailand's fifth-largest lender, has fared better than its
Japanese rivals due to its bigger presence outside its home
market, in the United States and in Asia.
MUFG owns California-based Union Bank and owns about a 20
percent stake in U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley.
Its profit growth came despite headwinds for Japanese
lenders after the BOJ's additional monetary easing in October,
which has further pushed down already ultra-low interest rates
even lower.
Given the relatively solid earnings by the banks, investors
are focusing on shareholder returns. In November, MUFG announced
it would buy back its shares worth up to 100 billion yen, its
first buyback after the global financial crisis in 2008, and
there are expectations it could do another buyback.
Credit Suisse's Miura said SMFG is likely to follow suit.
"With profits building up, the bank can achieve its own capital
ratio target. So, (SMFG's) share buyback is getting more likely
now," he said.
Buybacks now could help Japanese lenders overcome the trauma
of the past. The lenders launched share buyback programmes not
long before the collapse of Lehman Brothers, only to come back
to the market to raise money by issuing billions of dollars
worth of new shares to weather the consequent global turmoil.
($1 = 117.4800 yen)
(Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)