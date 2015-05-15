(Corrects denomination of analyst estimate in penultimate para
to trillion from billion)
TOKYO May 15 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, reported
a record annual profit for a second year in a row as its
aggressive overseas expansion strategy paid off.
MUFG said on Friday net profit rose 5 percent to 1.03
trillion yen ($8.62 billion) for the year ended in March,
slightly below an average estimate of 1.05 trillion yen in a
poll of 19 analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Its results contrasted with those of the other two major
lenders, which posted profit falls, hurt by ultra-low interest
rates at home.
Japanese banks have been hit by a steady decline in interest
rates at home amid the Bank of Japan's massive monetary easing.
They have been trying to offset that by actively building up
loans and buying assets overseas.
MUFG, created from multiple mergers of banks in the late
1990s and early 2000s, is known for its aggressive overseas
forays, with officials attributing at least some part of its
acquisitive culture to the fact that one of its original banks
was Bank of Tokyo, a specialised foreign exchange bank with a
global network.
The bank made a series of bold bets during the height of the
global financial crisis. In 2008, it paid $9 billion for a 20
percent stake in U.S. investment bank Morgan Stanley and
bought out UnionBanCal Corp, the holding company for
California-based UnionBank.
MUFG also acquired a 72 percent stake in Thai lender Bank of
Ayudhya Pcl, known locally as Krungsri, for about $5.3
billion in 2013.
For the current financial year through March 2016, it
expects net profit to fall 8 percent to 950 billion yen, below
an average estimate of 1.07 trillion yen in a poll of 19
analysts by Thomson Reuters.
Japanese banks are known for their conservative profit
forecasts. MUFG had forecast a 3.5 percent decline in net profit
for the previous year.
($1 = 119.4500 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Muralikumar
Anantharaman)