By Taiga Uranaka

TOKYO, Aug 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG), Japan's biggest lender, said first-quarter profit skidded nearly a third as the Bank of Japan's negative interest rates slashed returns on loans without coaxing firms to ramp up new borrowing and stoke growth.

Reiterating a downbeat annual forecast for its lowest net profit in six years, MUFG said on Monday its April-June net profit fell 32 percent from a year earlier to 188.9 billion yen ($1.84 billion). That trailed an average estimate of 234.5 billion yen from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.

Three years into BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's aggressive campaign to end deflation, MUFG's weaker earnings echoed those reported last week by Japan's second-biggest bank, Mizuho Financial Group, and No.3-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group.

Underlining the headache faced by Kuroda and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe as they seek to shake Japan out of economic torpor, central bank data shows average outstanding loans of major banks grew only 0.8 percent year-on-year during the first quarter, while deposits grew 4.7 percent.

Monetary easing moves by major central banks, including the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy, are hurting global lenders by driving down returns from loans and bond investments. MUFG's net interest income, a core measure of profits from lending, dropped 8 percent year-on-year in the first quarter to 502.1 billion yen.

For the full-year through March, MUFG kept its net profit forecast unchanged at 850 billion yen, down 11 percent from the previous year, and its lowest since the Y583.1 billion it posted in the 12 months ended March 2011.

The bank's own forecast is well below an average estimate of 930 billion yen in a poll by Thomson Reuters of 18 analysts' forecasts.

While the first quarter was weaker for bank earnings than some had predicted, the three biggest lenders all left full-year forecasts unchanged from previous estimate as some indicators suggest better news ahead on costs as a pickup in oil prices reduces the potential for loans to that sector going sour.

"I expect credit costs to improve in coming quarters," said Takashi Miura, banking analyst at Credit Suisse Securities in Tokyo.

In May, MUFG said it expected bad energy loan costs to be around 75 billion yen for the current financial year, based on assumption of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at $35 a barrel.

The benchmark price is now around $41 per barrel, and MUFG has previously said a price increase of $5 a barrel would reduce anticipated bad loan costs by 20 billion yen.

Japan's banks typically provide only minimal disclosure on their earnings after the first quarter of each fiscal year, and don't conduct media briefings on their numbers.

($1 = 102.4800 yen)