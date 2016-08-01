* Q1 net profit 188.9 bln yen vs 277.8 bln yen year-ago
* Japan's no.1 bank hit by negative interest rate policy
* Keep FY net profit forecast unchanged at lowest in 6 yrs
* Peers Mizuho, SMFG both reported sharp Q1 profit drops
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Aug 1 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG), Japan's biggest lender, said first-quarter
profit skidded nearly a third as the Bank of Japan's negative
interest rates slashed returns on loans without coaxing firms to
ramp up new borrowing and stoke growth.
Reiterating a downbeat annual forecast for its lowest net
profit in six years, MUFG said on Monday its April-June net
profit fell 32 percent from a year earlier to 188.9 billion yen
($1.84 billion). That trailed an average estimate of 234.5
billion yen from two analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
Three years into BOJ Governor Haruhiko Kuroda's aggressive
campaign to end deflation, MUFG's weaker earnings echoed those
reported last week by Japan's second-biggest bank, Mizuho
Financial Group, and No.3-ranked Sumitomo Mitsui
Financial Group.
Underlining the headache faced by Kuroda and Prime Minister
Shinzo Abe as they seek to shake Japan out of economic torpor,
central bank data shows average outstanding loans of major banks
grew only 0.8 percent year-on-year during the first quarter,
while deposits grew 4.7 percent.
Monetary easing moves by major central banks, including the
Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy, are hurting
global lenders by driving down returns from loans and bond
investments. MUFG's net interest income, a core measure of
profits from lending, dropped 8 percent year-on-year in the
first quarter to 502.1 billion yen.
For the full-year through March, MUFG kept its net profit
forecast unchanged at 850 billion yen, down 11 percent from the
previous year, and its lowest since the Y583.1 billion it posted
in the 12 months ended March 2011.
The bank's own forecast is well below an average estimate of
930 billion yen in a poll by Thomson Reuters of 18 analysts'
forecasts.
While the first quarter was weaker for bank earnings than
some had predicted, the three biggest lenders all left full-year
forecasts unchanged from previous estimate as some indicators
suggest better news ahead on costs as a pickup in oil prices
reduces the potential for loans to that sector going sour.
"I expect credit costs to improve in coming quarters," said
Takashi Miura, banking analyst at Credit Suisse Securities in
Tokyo.
In May, MUFG said it expected bad energy loan costs to be
around 75 billion yen for the current financial year, based on
assumption of U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude at
$35 a barrel.
The benchmark price is now around $41 per barrel, and MUFG
has previously said a price increase of $5 a barrel would reduce
anticipated bad loan costs by 20 billion yen.
Japan's banks typically provide only minimal disclosure on
their earnings after the first quarter of each fiscal year, and
don't conduct media briefings on their numbers.
($1 = 102.4800 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)