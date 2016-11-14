TOKYO Nov 14 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (MUFG) reported an 18.2 percent decline in its first-half profit, its first such fall in four years, hurt by the Bank of Japan's negative interest rate policy which has further squeezed loan margins.

Japan's largest lender by assets said net profit came in at 490.5 billion yen ($4.6 billion) for the April-September period, down from 599.3 billion yen a year earlier.

That compares with an average estimate of 436.8 billion yen from two analysts.

It also said it would buy up to 1.69 percent of its stock for as much as 100 billion yen.

For the full year, MUFG kept its forecast of 850 billion yen in net profit, below an average estimate of 894.1 billion yen drawn from a Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S poll of 16 analysts. ($1 = 107.6200 yen) (Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)