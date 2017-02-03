* Q3 net profit up 17 percent at 296.4 billion yen
* Profit helped by lower bad loan costs and share holdings
sale
* But lower interest rates drive down lending income
By Taiga Uranaka
TOKYO, Feb 3 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
(MUFG) on Friday posted a surprise year-on-year
increase in profits for the three months to December, the first
such rise in six quarters, helped by gains from its sale of
corporate share holdings.
However, an ultra-low interest rate environment continued to
drag on the lending business for MUFG - Japan's largest lender
by assets - as well as that of other major banks in the country,
all of which have posted lower net profits for the first nine
months of the year ending March 2017.
Weak economic growth has stifled demand for corporate loans
in Japan for years, and lenders were dealt another blow in early
2016 when the Bank of Japan turned to negative rates - a move
aimed at defeating stubborn deflation but which has so far
failed to encourage new borrowing.
The central bank has in fact recently cautioned that the
prospects of hitting a 2 percent inflation target remained
uncertain, indicating Japan's lenders were unlikely to see their
fortunes improve anytime soon.
MUFG's third-quarter net profit rose 17 percent to 296.4
billion yen ($2.62 billion), versus two analysts' average
estimate for an 11 percent drop, mainly because gains from its
sale of equity holdings more than doubled to 52.1 billion yen.
Its core lending activity, however, remained weak.
MUFG's domestic equity holdings stood at 6 trillion yen as
of December 2016.
Japanese banks, as a traditional business practice, pick up
small stakes in corporate clients. But MUFG and its rivals have
been trying to cut these holdings in order to be less exposed to
the volatility in stock markets. Stricter global bank capital
regulations have also made it more costly to own stocks.
However, there are no signs of a pick up in banks' lending
business either. MUFG reported a net interest income of 495.2
billion yen for the third quarter, versus 519.6 billion yen a
year ago. Japan's No.2 lender by assets, Mizuho Financial Group
, posted a 13 percent drop in net interest income for
the period.
"Looking forward, for Q4, attention is on how much loan loss
provisions banks will set aside for troubled borrowers like
Toshiba and how much losses they will book for their holdings in
Treasuries as U.S. interest rates have risen sharply," said a
banking sector analyst with a European brokerage, who did not
want to be named as he was not authorised to talk to media.
Average interest rates on outstanding loans held by Japanese
banks fell to a record low of 1.009 percent in November, latest
Bank of Japan data shows.
For the full-year through March, MUFG reiterated its net
profit forecast at 850 billion yen, down 10.7 percent from a
year ago. Seventeen analysts on an average expect 923.1 billion
yen, Thomson Reuters data shows.
MUFG owns Thailand's fifth-largest lender Bank of Ayudhya
Pcl and is the biggest shareholder in Morgan Stanley
with a 20 percent stake.
Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group, Japan's
third-largest lender, have also reported lower profits and weak
lending for the nine months to December 2016.
($1 = 113.0700 yen)
(Reporting by Taiga Uranaka; Editing by Himani Sarkar)