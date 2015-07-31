TOKYO, July 31 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group
Inc (MUFG), Japan's largest lender by assets, said on
Friday it could sell off shareholdings held as investments in
domestic companies if their returns don't meet a newly drawn up
yardstick.
Japanese lenders and other companies own billions of dollars
worth of shares in one another to cement business ties. The
practice of cross-shareholdings has long been criticised as
creating a cozy relationship between management and large
shareholders.
Critics also say the tradition makes banks vulnerable to
market swings, but efforts to reduce the holdings have often met
with resistance by clients reluctant to lose stable investors.
The introduction of a corporate governance code in Japan last
month has ratcheted up the pressure on companies to ditch their
cross-shareholdings.
In a filing with the Tokyo Stock Exchange, MUFG said it
tested 3.8 trillion yen ($30.6 billion) worth of shares, about
70 percent of its cross-shareholdings, against the new criteria.
About 20 percent of the shareholdings tested do not meet the
criteria and the bank will consider selling them unless their
returns improve, it said.
The bank did not disclose the specifics of the criteria, but
said both direct and indirect returns of the holdings are taken
into consideration in determining whether they are met or not.
MUFG did not specify by when the returns need to improve before
it takes a decision to sell the shares.
While the major Japanese lenders have indicated that they
are gearing up to reduce their cross-shareholdings, MUFG is the
first big bank to disclose details of its plan. Other banks are
expected to follow suit.
The move is expected to be viewed as positive for corporate
Japan and will be relatively benign for its stock market, some
analysts said.
"Japan's megabanks have already reduced a lot of
cross-shareholdings in the past, so the negative impact of their
unwinding on stock market is limited," said Nomura Securities
analyst Kengo Nishiyama. "Rather, it is positive in that it will
diversify shareholders of Japanese companies."
$1 = 124.2200 yen
