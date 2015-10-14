Oct 14 MUFG Fund Services, a unit of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, said it appointed Tim Thornton as its chief operating officer.

Thornton will retain his current role of chief data officer and work out of the firm's offices in London, New York, Dublin and Ontario.

He has been in MUFG for more than 15 years and his promotion comes after previous COO Ken McCarney was named chief executive of the firm in March. (Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)