LOS ANGELES Jan 22 "The Boss" is back on top of
the Billboard 200 album chart on Wednesday as Bruce Springsteen
scored his 11th No. 1 album with "High Hopes," more than three
decades after first reaching the chart's apex.
The album from the 64-year-old rocker sold 99,000 in its
opening week to top the soundtrack of the film "Frozen," which
had topped the charts for the past two weeks and sold 87,000
copies last week, according to figures from Nielsen SoundScan.
Springsteen now has the third-most albums to reach the top
of the weekly Billboard chart, surpassing Elvis Presley and
trailing only rapper Jay Z, who has 13 No. 1 albums, and the
Beatles' record 19 chart-topping albums, Billboard said.
But "High Hopes" is Springsteen's first album to have fewer
than 100,000 in first-week sales since Nielsen SoundScan began
compiling figures for Billboard in 1991, the magazine said.
More than a third of the album's sales were physical copies
sold online, Billboard said, noting that Amazon.com's special
offer of the album paired with a DVD of a Springsteen concert
helped boost overall sales.
"Kidz Bop 25," the newest release from the Kidz Bop series
of albums in which children sing pop hits, entered the charts at
No. 3, selling 76,000 copies.
Country singer Jennifer Nettles, half of the duo Sugarland,
entered the chart at No. 5 with her first solo album, "That
Girl," selling 54,000 copies.
Christian alternative rock band Switchfoot capped the new
entries in the top 10 at No. 6 with their ninth studio album,
"Fading West," selling 39,000 copies.
Pop singer Katy Perry's song "Dark Horse," featuring rapper
Juicy J, kept its top spot on the digital songs chart with
261,000 downloads in the past week, up 7 percent from last week.
Total album sales for the week were 4.4 million, an 11
percent decline from the same week last year but up 4 percent
from sales last week.
Album sales for the year to date are 14.1 million, a 14
percent decline from the same period in 2013.
Individual song downloads total 80.3 million for the year so
far, off 12 percent over the same period last year.
(Reporting by Eric Kelsey, editing by Patricia Reaney and David
Gregorio)