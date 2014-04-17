Motor racing-Honda to supply Sauber F1 team with engines from 2018
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
April 17 Mulberry Group PLC : * Shares down 3.5 percent after 'marginal' profit warning * For more news, please click here
DUBAI, April 30 Stock markets in the Gulf may slip on Sunday after global bourses edged down at the end of last week, though strong first-quarter earnings at a major Saudi Arabian petrochemical producer may buoy other producers there.