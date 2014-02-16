LONDON Feb 16 Luxury fashion group Mulberry
has unveiled a new collection of bags in collaboration
with British model Cara Delevingne, hoping to improve its
fortunes after a profit warning and problems overseas.
The made-in-England Cara Delevingne Collection, which
features three sizes in three different finishes, was launched
by Mulberry in London on Sunday.
Delevingne, who has "Made in England" tattooed on her foot,
has shot to fame modelling for luxury brands such as Burberry
and Chanel and is a regular face in fashion magazines
and on advertising billboards.
She has also been the face of two recent Mulberry campaigns.
Under its boss Bruno Guillon, Mulberry has increased prices
to take its brand more upmarket from a traditional position of
"affordable luxury" and moved to raise the company's profile
overseas, targeting affluent Asian shoppers with new stores in
key tourist spots.
Those efforts were undone over the key Christmas period as
Mulberry suffered from fierce discounting by rivals and weaker
demand in South Korea, forcing it to issue a profit warning that
sent its shares tumbling.
The firm, which made around 65 percent of its sales in the
UK in 2013, has focused on improving the quality of its products
and committed to making half of its handbags in England as it
seeks a higher-end position for the brand.
Prices of the new range, Mulberry's first celebrity
collaboration since it teamed up with U.S. singer Lana Del Rey
in May 2012, will start at 890 pounds ($1,500) and go up to
2,500 pounds, the firm said.