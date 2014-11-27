LONDON Nov 27 Luxury handbag maker Mulberry has lured Johnny Coca from France's Celine to be its creative director, tasked with revitalising a British brand that has faltered in recent years.

Mulberry has been without a creative director since Emma Hill, who was behind its successful Alexa and Del Ray bags, quit more than a year ago.

Chairman and chief executive Godfrey Davis said Coca, head of leather goods and accessories at the French fashion house , will join the Somerset, west England-based group in July 2015 and will be responsible for all of its collections.

"He has a wealth of international luxury and fashion experience that will help us bring new energy and innovation to Mulberry," Davis said on Thursday.

Mulberry has issued three profit warnings this year after an ill-fated attempt to move the brand further into the exclusive luxury segment, where handbags sell for thousand of pounds. (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by David Clarke)