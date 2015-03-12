(Adds background)
LONDON, March 12 Mulberry named Thierry
Andretta as its new chief executive on Thursday, bringing two
former Céline executives together to spearhead the British
handbag maker's return to its affordable luxury roots.
Andretta will join the company on April 7 and work alongside
Johnny Coca, another alumnus of fashion brand Céline who is due
to become creative director on July 8 as previously announced.
The 57-year-old will replace former chief executive Bruno
Guillon, who quit almost a year ago after a turbulent two years
marked by three profit warnings during a failed attempt to move
upmarket.
"I am delighted to become chief executive after nearly a
year as a non-executive director," Andretta said. "Mulberry is a
truly authentic British brand with a unique manufacturing base
in the UK. The brand has great international potential."
Andretta had previously held a number of senior roles at
groups including Lanvin, Moschino, the Gucci Group, LVMH Fashion
and Céline. He was until recently the chief executive of
Buccellati, the Italian luxury jewellery brand.
At Mulberry he is expected to continue the strategy
introduced by the group's chairman Godfrey Davis who has led a
return to its lower priced roots.
Under Guillon, the maker of Bayswater and Alexa handbags had
hiked prices in an effort to become more exclusive and win back
customers who were upgrading to pricier brands. But, like others
in the market, it was taken by surprise by the arrival of
aspirational brands at the lower end of the luxury range, such
as Michael Kors.
While Mulberry slumped to a loss in the first half to Sept.
30 last year, it said in December a return to its lower-priced
roots had lifted sales more recently.
Davis, currently chairman and interim CEO of Mulberry, will
revert to the role of chairman on April 7.
(Reporting by Kate Holton; Editing by Vincent Baby)