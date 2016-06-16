(Adds details, background)
June 16 British handbag maker Mulberry Group Plc
posted a three-fold jump in full-year pretax profit as
it attracted a large number of customers with a more affordable
product range.
Profit before tax rose to 6.2 million pounds ($8.8 million)
for the year ended March 31, the company said on Thursday.
Mulberry, whose overseas business accounts for about 30
percent of its total revenue, said its international retail
sales, including digital, were up 3 percent to 21.3 million
pounds.
Mulberry has spent the past two year sprucing up its range
and reconnecting with its lower-priced roots after a move to a
more exclusive luxury position backfired, resulting in a 74
percent fall in full-year profit for the year ended 2015.
The company said total retail sales for the 11 weeks to June
11 were up 4 percent on a like-for-like basis and that it
expected the rollout of its new Autumn Winter collection to be
completed by August.
Mulberry, known for its classic leather bags, said full-year
retail sales rose 8 percent to 118.7 million pounds, while total
revenue rose 5 percent to 155.9 million pounds.
($1 = 0.7060 pounds)
(Reporting by Rahul B in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar
Warrier and Sunil Nair)