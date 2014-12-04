LONDON Dec 4 British handbag maker Mulberry slumped to a first half loss as it counted the cost of an ill-fated push upmarket but said a return to its lower priced roots had seen sales rise more recently.

The firm, whose aspirations for a more exclusive luxury position led to three profit warnings this year, posted a loss of 1.1 million pounds ($1.72 million) for the six months to Sept. 30, compared to a pretax profit of 7.2 million pounds a year ago.

Sales in the period fell 17 percent but Mulberry said on Thursday new ranges of lower-priced bags had helped total retail sales rise 8 percent in the nine weeks to Nov. 29.- (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)