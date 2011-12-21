LONDON Dec 21 British leather goods maker Mulberry has named the managing director of Hermes France Bruno Guillon as chief executive to replace Godfrey Davis who will move into a non-executive chairman role.

Guillon, who joined Hermes in 2001 having previously worked at LVMH and Nina Ricci, said Mulberry was a "great British brand with a unique heritage and an exceptional opportunity for growth".

Mulberry's luxury products, such as its Bayswater and Alexa bags, have become increasingly sought after internationally, and helped the group announce a more than trebling in first-half profit earlier this month.