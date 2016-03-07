LONDON, March 7 British luxury brand Mulberry said on Monday it had appointed Neil Ritchie as its new financial director.

Ritchie, who currently holds the role of global commercial financial director at vacuum cleaner maker Dyson, will join the company on May 16.

Roger Mather, the company's existing group finance director, will step down at the same time but will remain at the company until June to help the transition.

