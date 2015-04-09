April 9 Mulberry Group Plc

* Revenue for year ended 31 march 2015 will be in line with expectations at £148 million (2014: £163 million)

* Full year growth in retail revenue of 1% has however been more than offset by previously announced decline in wholesale business

* A result of careful cost control, profit before exceptional items for year ended 31 march 2015 is expected to be slightly ahead of market expectations