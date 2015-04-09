LONDON, April 9 British handbag maker Mulberry
, aiming to recover from an ill-fated push upmarket, said
improving retail demand and a tight grip on costs meant
full-year profit would be slightly ahead of market expectations.
The company has spent the past year sprucing its ranges and
reconnecting with its lower priced roots after a move to a more
exclusive luxury position backfired, prompting a string of
profit warnings and the exit of Chief Executive Bruno Guillon.
Mulberry said on Thursday its spring/summer collection,
which included a strengthened 500-800 pounds ($743-$1,189) bag
range, had delivered a much improved sales performance since
November, with retail revenue for the year expected to be up 1
percent.
The rise would be more than offset by a sharp decline in
wholesale revenue however, meaning group revenue for the year to
March 31 would fall 10 percent to 148 million pounds, in line
with forecasts.
Mulberry said cost controls would still put profit before
exceptional items slightly ahead of market forecasts. According
to Reuters data analysts are on average expecting a pretax
profit of 4.7 million pounds, down 66 percent on 2013/14.
Last month the firm named Thierry Andretta as its new CEO to
work alongside Johnny Coca, another alumnus of fashion brand
Céline who is due to become creative director on July
8.
Shares in Mulberry closed at 875 pence on Wednesday, up 23
percent on a year ago, valuing the business at around 523
million pounds.
($1 = 0.6731 pounds)
