LONDON Oct 23 Mulberry Group PLC : * Auto alert - Mulberry Group PLC half year revenue rose 6 percent to

76.5 million STG * Retail revenue of £46.5M, up 13% and up 7% like-for-like * Wholesale shipments to third parties of £30.0M, down 4% * Now expects group revenue growth for the year to 31 March 2013 to be below

market expectations * Now expect full year profits to be below last year