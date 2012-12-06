LONDON Dec 6 Mulberry Group PLC : * Auto alert - Mulberry Group PLC H1 revenue rose 6 percent to 76.5

million STG * Auto alert - Mulberry Group PLC H1 pretax profit fell 36 percent to

10 million STG * Revenue up 19% for the nine weeks to 1 December 2012, like-for-like sales up

11% * Full year revenue and profit are anticipated to be in line with market

expectations * 17 to 20 new store openings expected for the full year * Continue to target 15 to 20 new store openings per annum * Wholesale revenue decline expected to be approximately 10% for the full year