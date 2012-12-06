LONDON Dec 6 Mulberry Group PLC :
* Auto alert - Mulberry Group PLC H1 revenue rose 6
percent to 76.5
million STG
* Auto alert - Mulberry Group PLC H1 pretax profit fell
36 percent to
10 million STG
* Revenue up 19% for the nine weeks to 1 December 2012,
like-for-like sales up
11%
* Full year revenue and profit are anticipated to be in line
with market
expectations
* 17 to 20 new store openings expected for the full year
* Continue to target 15 to 20 new store openings per annum
* Wholesale revenue decline expected to be approximately 10%
for the full year