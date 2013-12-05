LONDON Dec 5 British luxury fashion group
Mulberry said it would open a new flagship store in
Paris in 2014/15 as it posted a 28 percent fall in first half
profit.
The Bayswater and Alexa handbags maker said on Thursday
pretax profit for the six months to Sept 30 was 7.2 million
pounds ($12 million), down from 10 million a year ago, as the
firm invests in overseas expansion to help build a global
profile, particularly around Asia.
First half revenue, over 80 percent of which currently comes
from Europe, grew 2 percent to 78.1 million pounds, with retail
revenue up 6 percent and wholesale sales down 5 percent.
The group said it was on track to open 15 new stores during
2013/14 and had would in 2014/15 open a flagship store on
Paris's Rue Saint-Honore street, a key tourist destination for
luxury shoppers.
Retail revenue for the nine weeks to Nov. 30 was up 3
percent, the firm added, with international revenue up 49
percent. ($1 = 0.6119 British pounds)