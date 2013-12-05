* H1 profit down 28 pct to 7.2 mln stg
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Dec 5 The boss of British luxury fashion
group Mulberry said shoppers' willingness to spend more
on expensive handbags and rising international sales showed the
company's push for a more upmarket and global position was
starting to pay off.
The Bayswater and Alexa handbags maker generates over 60
percent of sales in the UK, and is now trying to increase its
profile overseas, targeting affluent Asian shoppers in key
tourist spots and hiking prices to take its brand more upmarket
from a traditional position of "affordable luxury".
The firm said on Thursday it was on target to open 15 new
international stores this financial year, including in the
United States and China, and a flagship store in Paris's Rue
Saint-Honore street in 2014/15, a tourist destination that
attracts around 1.4 million Chinese shoppers annually.
Pretax profit for the six months to Sept. 30 fell 28 percent
to 7.2 million pounds ($12 million) due to overseas investment,
which has helped take the group's footprint to 123 stores so
far, on revenue up 2 percent to 78.1 million pounds.
The firm said it remained on track to hit full-year
expectations, which according to Thomson Reuters data is for a
pretax profit of 28.62 million pounds.
Mulberry Chief Executive Bruno Guillon, criticised after the
firm hiked prices by 12 percent a year ago,
said: "We can see that our strategy is starting to pay and
people internationally are starting to understand Mulberry
better and the new product that we are offering."
The company is trading on a multiple of 25.6 times next
year's forecast earnings, compared with larger British rival
Burberry on 17.4 times, according to Thomson Reuters
data.
Analysts at Barclays sounded a note of caution, however.
"We believe that Mulberry can move from a premium domestic
UK brand to a global luxury brand," they said. "However, we
believe the market will need more evidence of stronger brand
recognition internationally to fully reflect the global growth
story in valuation."
OVERSEAS SALES
First-half international sales rose 29 percent to 6.3
million pounds, due to an improvement in North America and
growth in Europe, and by nearly half in the 9 weeks to Nov. 30.
While 60 percent of its bags are still on sale for under
1,000 pounds, new offers priced at up to 1,500 pounds were
increasingly popular, the firm said.
At home, sales of handbags priced above 1,000 pounds
accounted for 36 percent of sales in the period, compared with 4
percent last year, helping to offset the effect of rising
competition for sales of entry-price and mid-market products.
Overall UK retail sales grew 5 percent to 36.6 million
pounds. Wholesale sales fell 5 percent due to a cautious
European market and were expected to stay there for the
full-year, the firm said.
Mulberry is also investing in better materials, broader
ranges, and its website, and has opened a second factory in
England to help reach a target of making half its handbags in
the country and strengthen its authentic appeal.
Shares in Mulberry were flat at 1025 pence at 1111 GMT,
against the FTSE AIM all-share index up 0.3 percent, valuing the
firm at around 614 million pounds.
Mulberry said it was still searching for a replacement for
its highly regarded Creative Director Emma Hill, who left in
September.