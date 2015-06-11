LONDON, June 11 British handbag maker Mulberry said its switch to more affordable prices had sent sales up strongly at the start of its new fiscal year after its ill-fated move upmarket resulted in a 74 percent collapse in full-year profit.

Mulberry has spent the past year sprucing up its ranges and reconnecting with its lower priced roots after a move to a more exclusive luxury position backfired, prompting a string of profit warnings and the exit of Chief Executive Bruno Guillon.

A tighter grip on costs and a strategy u-turn which helped revive sales since November has boosted Mulberry's shares, but the damage of its ill-fated push upmarket was laid bare in its adjusted pretax profit for the year to March 31, which fell 74 percent to 4.5 million pounds ($7 million).

That was slightly ahead of forecasts of 4 million.

Retail revenue, helped by a strengthened range of more affordable but lower margin 500-1,000 pound priced bags, grew 1 percent but was more than wiped out by a 29 percent fall in wholesale sales.

The group said its new, expanded cheaper ranges had helped total retail sales rise 17 percent for the 10 weeks to June 6, up 15 percent on a like for like basis.

"I am pleased that the strategy we approved as a board last year is beginning to bear fruit," said new CEO Thierry Andretta, who joined in April.

Shares in the firm closed at 905 pence on Wednesday, up 31 percent on a year ago. ($1 = 0.6458 pounds) (Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by Kate Holton)