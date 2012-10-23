* Expects full-year profit to fall

* H1 total revenue up 6 pct to 76.5 mln pounds

* H1 retail revenue up 13 pct, wholesale shipments down 4 pct

* Shares down 23 percent, Burberry down 4.2 percent (Adds detail, CEO quotes, analyst comment, shares)

By James Davey

LONDON, Oct 23 British group Mulberry has become the latest luxury fashion brand to warn on profit, after sales of its leather goods and accessories were hit by a slowdown in Asia.

Mulberry shares lost a quarter of their value after it said on Tuesday full-year profit would be below the 36 million pounds ($58 million) made in 2011-12, compared with a forecast for about 43 million.

Larger British peer Burberry sent shockwaves through the industry last month when it said there was a broad-based slowdown in spending - particularly in China, the driving force behind a three-year boom in demand for luxury goods.

Mulberry, which sells Bayswater hand bags for 1,400 pounds, said it had seen lower-than-expected wholesale revenue and disappointing international retail sales.

Wholesale shipments fell 4 percent to 30.0 million pounds in the six months to Sept. 30, reflecting weaker demand in Asia and a decision to limit the amount of stock going into lower quality wholesale accounts overseas with the aim of growing the Mulberry brand's value in the longer term.

Retail revenue rose 13 percent to 46.5 million pounds and was up 7 percent on a like-for-like basis.

Mulberry said while British retail sales were up 10 percent, with full-price sales performing in line with expectations, its decision to sell fewer discounted goods had seen so-called off-price sales fall.

International retail sales rose 41 percent, below hopes.

"The steps we have taken to improve the quality of Mulberry's distribution network in both the retail and wholesale channels will result in the short-term slowing of sales growth," said chief executive Bruno Guillon who joined Mulberry in March.

Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan said: "Either we are wrong about the scale of its international opportunity or this is just a blip. While we are not entirely satisfied about all of the reasons given for the profit warning, we tend towards the latter view."

Dorgan cut his 2012/13 pretax profit forecast to 31 million pounds from 42 million and his forecast for 2013/14 to 37 million from 52 million.

Mulberry shares were down 300 pence at 1,020 pence at 0945 GMT. Burberry shares were down 4.2 percent.

Mulberry shares had already slumped 41 percent over the past six months, mainly due to a weak first quarter.

Luxury goods investors will now eagerly await what big French player PPR, which owns Gucci, has to say about the outlook when it publishes a quarterly update on Thursday. ($1 = 0.6237 pound) (Editing by Dan Lalor)