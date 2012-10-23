* Expects full-year profit to fall
* H1 total revenue up 6 pct to 76.5 mln pounds
* H1 retail revenue up 13 pct, wholesale shipments down 4
pct
* Shares down 23 percent, Burberry down 4.2 percent
(Adds detail, CEO quotes, analyst comment, shares)
By James Davey
LONDON, Oct 23 British group Mulberry
has become the latest luxury fashion brand to warn on profit,
after sales of its leather goods and accessories were hit by a
slowdown in Asia.
Mulberry shares lost a quarter of their value after it said
on Tuesday full-year profit would be below the 36 million pounds
($58 million) made in 2011-12, compared with a forecast for
about 43 million.
Larger British peer Burberry sent shockwaves
through the industry last month when it said there was a
broad-based slowdown in spending - particularly in China, the
driving force behind a three-year boom in demand for luxury
goods.
Mulberry, which sells Bayswater hand bags for 1,400 pounds,
said it had seen lower-than-expected wholesale revenue and
disappointing international retail sales.
Wholesale shipments fell 4 percent to 30.0 million pounds in
the six months to Sept. 30, reflecting weaker demand in Asia and
a decision to limit the amount of stock going into lower quality
wholesale accounts overseas with the aim of growing the Mulberry
brand's value in the longer term.
Retail revenue rose 13 percent to 46.5 million pounds and
was up 7 percent on a like-for-like basis.
Mulberry said while British retail sales were up 10 percent,
with full-price sales performing in line with expectations, its
decision to sell fewer discounted goods had seen so-called
off-price sales fall.
International retail sales rose 41 percent, below hopes.
"The steps we have taken to improve the quality of
Mulberry's distribution network in both the retail and wholesale
channels will result in the short-term slowing of sales growth,"
said chief executive Bruno Guillon who joined Mulberry in March.
Panmure Gordon analyst Philip Dorgan said: "Either we are
wrong about the scale of its international opportunity or this
is just a blip. While we are not entirely satisfied about all of
the reasons given for the profit warning, we tend towards the
latter view."
Dorgan cut his 2012/13 pretax profit forecast to 31 million
pounds from 42 million and his forecast for 2013/14 to 37
million from 52 million.
Mulberry shares were down 300 pence at 1,020 pence at 0945
GMT. Burberry shares were down 4.2 percent.
Mulberry shares had already slumped 41 percent over the past
six months, mainly due to a weak first quarter.
Luxury goods investors will now eagerly await what big
French player PPR, which owns Gucci, has to say about
the outlook when it publishes a quarterly update on Thursday.
($1 = 0.6237 pound)
(Editing by Dan Lalor)