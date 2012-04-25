BlackRock urges Exxon to disclose more about climate change-related risks
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
April 25 Trucking and logistics company Mullen Group Ltd posted a nearly 20 percent jump in first-quarter profit, helped in part by improved performance of its oilfield services unit.
January-March quarter net income rose to C$58.8 million, or 73 Canadian cents per share, from C$48.3 million, or 61 Canadian cents per share, a year ago.
Revenue rose 24 percent to C$426 million.
June 9 The world's largest asset manager BlackRock Inc on Friday urged Exxon Mobil Corp to "enhance its disclosures" regarding risks related to climate change.
* Trump says he took decision to call Qatar on terror funding