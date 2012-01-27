(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin

LONDON So it looks like the Greek debt talks are really entering their end-game. The two sides are reported to be as little as 25 basis points (bp) apart on the coupon on the new bonds (4 percent vs. 3.75 percent) and there have been some suggestions that PSI negotiators could go down to 3.80 percent: i.e. done deal.

The ECB will likely throw its lot in with private creditors and take some losses, and EU officials seem OK with throwing some counterbalancing make-whole cash into Bailout 2.0.

Despite the media's best efforts to concoct drama and antagonism around the talks via some contrived and self-serving leaks from those at the table or near enough to eavesdrop, the official updates we've all been receiving have been, well, dull. With apologies to Frank Vogl, the IIF's tireless spokesman (don't cut me off, Frank), but his updates are so dull I want to cry. Just so you all know what kind of material we in the media have to work with, check out the - genuine - Greek PSI statements of the past week or so. (Translations all mine!)

Athens, January 26 , 2012:

"Mr Charles Dallara and Mr Jean Lemierre, Steering Committee Co-Chairmen of the Private Creditor-Investor Committee to Greece stated that discussions here in Athens today focused on legal and technical issues on the voluntary PSI and some progress was realized. Work will continue tomorrow."

Translation: Nerds in the room. Get me out of here now.

Paris, January 25, 2012:

"At its meeting in Paris today, the Steering Committee of the Private Creditor-Investor Committee for Greece... decided to send a team of experts to Athens to continue negotiations with the Greek Government on legal and technical issues related to the voluntary PSI. The goal is to agree on all outstanding legal and technical issues as soon as possible..."

Translation: Sent the nerds in today. Reckon we're done. Cool. Gonna get hammered tonight.

Athens, Saturday afternoon, January 21, 2012:

"Over the last few hours I have been overwhelmed with telephone calls and emails... as a result of some stories that appear to have originated with reporters based in Athens. The stories have no basis in fact. Stories have suggested that talks between the Government of Greece and the representatives of the Private Investor-Creditor Steering Committee to Greece have broken down - quite the contrary. Stories have stated that... Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre left Athens "unexpectedly" - quite untrue. And some stories have been even more imaginative. I would really appreciate it if those reporters who have published the incorrect information would correct their stories..."

Translation: The Greek press is a joke. I came to Athens for a spot of R&R. Enough of the made-up stories already. Dallara and Lemierre are heading to Le Meurice for a spot of 3 Michelin Star nosh to escape the dodgy kebabs. Do you know how hard it is to get a weekend booking there?

Athens, January 21, 2012: "Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre... stated: 'Discussions continued in Athens with Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos. The elements of an unprecedented voluntary PSI are coming into place. Now is the time to act decisively and seize the opportunity to finalize this historic deal and contribute to the economic stability of Greece, the Euro Area and the world economy.'"

Translation: Continued to browbeat The Technocrat and Vennie the Greek into quasi-submission. Won't be long now...

Athens, January 20, 2012 (23:04). "The talks today went on for quite some time and the message as you can see is one of progress. I am not in a position to amplify on this statement tonight and we look forward to being able to comment further in the days ahead."

Translation: Someone put Duracell batteries into the bunnies tonight and they wouldn't shut up. Have you seen what time it is? Off to empty the minibar. Speak to the hand...

Athens, January 19, 2012: "Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre... held productive discussions today in Athens with Lucas Papademos and Evangelos Venizelos on the voluntary PSI for Greece. Progress was made and discussions will continue tomorrow."

Translation: Nothing to... zzzzzzzzzzz... report.

Athens, January 19, 2012 (13:03): "...I have just arrived in Athens to assist Charles Dallara and Jean Lemierre. I had long planned a trip here and this seemed like a good time to come. Please do not interpret this in any way as being of any news significance... On substance, all I can tell you is that discussions are continuing... I cannot amplify on this so please do not bombard me with telephone calls. But the moment I have something I will communicate it..."

Translation: DC is unbearable now the election race has kicked off. I came to Athens to snooze by the hotel pool. Get a life and Leave. Me. The. Hell. Alone.

January 18, 2012: "We received many calls from media today and so please note the following and also note that I am not in a position to amplify on this statement... Mr Charles Dallara... and Mr Jean Lemierre... stated that discussions with the Greek authorities have resumed. A lengthy meeting was held today with Greek Prime Minister Lucas Papademos and with Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos and discussions will continue tomorrow."

Translation: We're back in the goddam room. Happy now?

(Editing by Joel Dimmock)