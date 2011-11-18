(Keith Mullin is Editor at Large, International Financing
Review. The views expressed are his own.)
By Keith Mullin
FRANKFURT Nov 18 And so to the home of
the European Central Bank, where I had gladly accepted an
invitation to moderate a couple of panel sessions at the Euro
Debt Market Conference, an event organised under the auspices of
Germany's Federal debt finance agency and the Association of
German Mortgage Banks (VDP). The event was part of the 14th
annual Euro Finance Week, a week-long exhibition and fair.
The organisers chose a momentous time in the markets: huge
volatility, uncertainty, and crashing bond and stock prices
always make for an interesting backdrop for any gathering of
market professionals. And it's fitting that the event took place
in Germany, which holds all of the cards for a lasting solution
(although it seems no closer to wanting to play them).
I love Germany. Everyone seems loaded and everything is so
reassuringly expensive in a weirdly comforting sort of way.
Moody's downgrade of 12 Landesbanken because of a reduction in
implicit Federal support caused a bit of a sharp intake of
breath in and around the conference centre. But beyond that
pre-emptive action, there was little sense of financial crisis
in the halls of Congress Center Messe where the sessions took
place. The sang-froid extended to the city's heavily booked chic
restaurants and packed cocktail bars, and to the patrons I
chatted with at the wonderfully retro variety show at the
Tigerpalast.
My first session was a great panel on "bank funding in the
new regulatory environment", which in essence concluded that
secured funding, particularly covered bonds which are excluded
from bail-in clauses and receive special treatment under Basel
III, will take up a bigger proportion of banks' overall funding
mix, even though the optimal approach is for a balanced mix if
it's available.
Bearing in mind the prohibitive cost of senior unsecured
debt and its more rationed supply, doing more secured is not a
particularly surprising conclusion. The issue of asset
ringfencing and hypothecation and the extent to which banks can
and should tie up the balance sheet in favour of secured
bondholders at the expense of unsecured creditors is real,
though, and will be brought to bear on how secured funding
options materialise over time and at what cost.
FRANCE FIGHTS BACK
My second session was on the very current and emotive topic
of the future of sovereign debt funding, with Carl Heinz Daube,
managing director of Germany's Federal debt finance agency;
Philippe Mills, CEO of Agence France Tresor; Thomas Olofsson,
head of funding at the Swedish National Debt Office; and Robert
Stheeman, CEO of the UK Debt Management Office.
As debt market technicians, they weren't speaking officially
on behalf of their political masters; nonetheless it was a
fabulous group of big-hitters from the safe end of the sovereign
debt spectrum. Well, I say safe, but the market has, of course,
done everything in its power to price France out of the
Eurozone's inner core. The extent to which it's safe is a matter
for debate, but Philippe Mills mounted a vigorous defence of
France's position and said what a lot of people in his position
around Europe think: that the market has got it wrong and is
behaving irrationally.
"I'm surprised to hear", he said in reference to a comment
made in an earlier presentation, "that we're no longer a safe
haven". Unfortunately for Mills, no-one else seemed remotely
surprised. But his point is that France has been able to raise
184 billion euros in medium and long-term debt this year at an
average weighted cost of 2.7 percent, close to record lows; in
fact only bettered by the 2.53 percent of last year. According
to Mills, that should qualify France as a safe haven.
With Bund-OAT spreads breaching 200 basis points, though,
the market is perhaps trying to tell a different story. On the
spreads, Mills pushed back, saying the market is ill informed
and is listening to people who aren't decision makers. He spoke
of a self-fulfilling prophecy scenario around French government
debt and of market decisions made without any reference to the
fundamentals of public finances. The widening of Finland and
Netherlands, for example, which have little peripheral exposure
underlines the lack of rationality. You know what? He's got a
point.
Daube also tells a great story and gives every impression of
a chilled out guy without a care in the world. But I guess
that's not difficult when you're in his position. The German
Federal government had come out a year ago with a financing
requirement of 302 billion euros but it will close the year at
275 billion, thanks to the repayment by Commerzbank of its
government bailout cash following its rights issue, an
attractive level of tax receipts on the back of a pretty solid
economic performance, and reduced government expenditure. Net
result: Germany has been able to execute at record-low yields
this year.
In terms of the quantum of government debt to be issued in
the next financial year, numbers are being finalised, but we
should expect all of the sovereigns represented on the panel to
issue broadly similar amounts as the current year.
Comment of the session goes to Thomas Olofsson who made a
great play for Swedish government bonds: "Swedish debt may be
expensive, but at least you'll get your money back". Fabulous!
