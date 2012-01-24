(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his own.)

By Keith Mullin

LONDON Jan 24 Boy, last week was some week. S&P's Eurozone sovereign downgrades annoyingly and unnecessarily but I guess somewhat predictably dominated much of the week. Earlier in the week, I had started to write a blog (that never ultimately saw the light of day) that kicked off: "I hate rating agencies". But on reflection, it's not the agencies I hate, it's the obsessive over-reaction to their pronouncements by so-called market professionals.

I must say, though, that at the same time as I was astounded to read new S&P president Dough Peterson's somewhat disingenuous comment in his interview with the Wall Street Journal that the firm isn't aiming to move markets with its analysis, I was comforted by the lack of market panic around the ratings moves.

For those of us who've been in or around bond markets for a while, credit spread differentiation between Triple A issuers is well understood. People have long referred to the super-league of sovereigns and supranationals as 'Quadruple A', consigning others to 'Low Triple A'. That difference has always been reflected (generally fairly modestly) in pricing. That this difference is more formally being recognised via separate rating category is not much more than a nuance in my view.

Beyond ratings, U.S. bank earnings were peppered throughout the week; the Greek debt talks sauntered their way towards a conclusion of sorts; a series of nerve-wracking euro zone government debt auctions got away; and we had a pretty busy DCM issuance calendar keeping us all focused.

AND THE WINNER IS...

Coming into last week, we also had the Golden Globes in Los Angeles, which very few people know is the traditional warm-up not just for the Oscars, but also for the annual IFR awards in London. The IFR awards event was undoubtedly the highlight of last week (if you'll forgive my natural bias in this case). For those of you who haven't made it, it's been running for 17 years, and has become the Oscars of the capital markets, attended by the great and the good of the industry. You can read more details here: here

Taking place just a couple of weeks into the year, the event gives the market a chance to take stock of where we are and what's in store. There was definitely a feel-good factor at play last Wednesday night, but it's anyone's guess how long that'll last. That said, the market tone could be a lot worse.

The prospect of Greece's private creditors and the embattled government coming to in-principle heads of terms Friday on a restructuring of private sector debt had buoyed equity market sentiment into the end of the week and led to some relief-driven flows out of Bunds. Of course, we're still waiting for that optimism to be rewarded.

The terms of the new long-dated bond that Greece is expected to issue with a step-up coupon and a call warrant linked to Greek GDP growth will likely see debt holders forced to book NPV losses in the region of 70 percent, something I've been saying would need to be the case for months. I sense real deal fatigue around this now; as I said in a recent column, it really is time to move on.

As for the annual and Q4 U.S. bank earnings that came out during the course of last week, I've got to say there were few real surprises. The biggest surprise I had was the slightly weird coverage of Citigroup's results in particular. Weird because the way the newswires framed their stories was around Citi reporting an 'unexpected' fall in Q4 earnings owing to a slump in trading revenue that took net income below analysts' expectations.

I'm still foxed by how analysts come up with their estimates. Don't they see what's going on out there? If the third quarter numbers were bad, fourth quarter performance was hardly going to be appreciably better given all of the market turmoil and lack of confidence. I saw no evidence whatever that buyside accounts were flexing their trading muscle so I'm flummoxed as to why the market was surprised by the poor trading numbers.

In summary, Q4 net revenues relating to the investment banking (M&A, ECM, DCM) and trading segments of the banks that reported - JP Morgan, Citigroup, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley - were in the Q3 ball park i.e. a lot lower than previous quarters. But it was tough to find any real direction or clues from the numbers.

M&A and underwriting revenues were around 40 percent down Q4-on-Q4, with the average pulled down by dramatically lower equity underwriting numbers. Where we go from here is far from clear, but for once I'm going to take a positive track. Bankers tell me they're building decent advisory and financing pipelines, and confidence, while still volatile and unconvincing, is picking up in pockets. If we get a Greek deal in good time, we could build from there. Or am I just dreaming? (Editing by Joel Dimmock)