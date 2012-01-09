(The writer is Editor at Large for International Financing
Review, a Thomson Reuters division. The views expressed are his
own.)
By Keith Mullin
LONDON Jan 9 Unicredit should
take a leaf out of Royal Bank of Scotland's book and
appoint an advisor to come up with potential break-up options.
I think the time may have come; the strategic plan announced
by CEO Federico Ghizzoni in November made some of the right
noises but is it too little too late? The results of the
programme won't properly be known for 2-3 years, and the
question that weighs on the mind is: will the bank that comes
out of its restructuring around 2015 be a go-to player with
unrivalled competitive positioning or with a unique
multi-product skills-set? Call me a cynic but I doubt it on both
counts.
Don't get me wrong; I think the group has some good
businesses; it ranked a creditable 7th in euro bond underwriting
in 2011 and 6th in EMEA project finance, for example. But on a
wallet basis, the group was running a market share of around 1.8
percent at the end of 3Q11 in EMEA capital markets (DCM/ECM),
syndicated lending and M&A with $328 million of fees (according
to Freeman and Co). That put it in 16th position and around 100
basis points (bp) off the bottom end of the top 10; Unicredit is
in that awkward position of needing to engage in a focused
build-out to get up the rankings and into the real money. But
having made an overtly strategic decision not to do that, a
mid-teens to low 20s league table position seems pointless.
Unicredit stock has been massacred since it unveiled its
rights issue price at 1.943 euros, a nosebleed discount of 69
percent to the prior day's close. Between the post reverse stock
split open on January 2 and the Friday low of 3.96 euros, the
shares were down 38 percent, and the rot was only halted by
trading suspensions which served to give sellers time to
regroup.
The bank was spared further ignominy by a mini-rally into
Friday afternoon that traders attributed to short covering, but
Monday has brought fresh pain with a sharp fall in the shares
and in the rights to buy into its cash call.
Trading was halted several times and at 1528 GMT shares in
Italy's largest bank by assets were down 13.8 percent at 2.260
euros -- well below the theoretical ex-rights price of 3.41
euros based on last Tuesday's close and edging closer to the
rights issue price at which 27 investment banks have
underwritten the capital raising.
In a blog back in mid-November, I described Unicredit as a
"sprawling and complex beast... with a convoluted brand strategy
to match".
Management has run the group loosely, almost like an
investment trust that happens to own a series of banking
business as opposed to a tightly managed integrated machine. I
reckon the component parts of the core European businesses
(Credito Italiano, HVB in Germany and Bank Austria) could be
unpicked if necessary and spun out as stand-alone operations. Of
its investment banking businesses, the group has already exited
Western European equity sales, trading and research. Management
needs to hone in on businesses it can genuinely add value in. If
it doesn't think it can, they should sell up and get out.
NO POINT IN TINKERING
Similar story for UBS. The bank unveiled plans in
November to slim down its investment bank, but they look a bit
half-hearted to me: it is only exiting four of the 25 businesses
it highlighted in its presentation (equity prop, macro
directional trading, securitisation and complex structured
products). It is engineering a 'large decrease' in long-end flow
rates and correlation trading and a 'small to medium decrease'
in U.S. credit flow and short-end flow trading, synthetic equity
and equity-linked. But most of the businesses will remain as
they are. My advice: don't tinker. What is the point of a large
decrease? Why not go the whole hog and just exit?
RBS has appointed Lazard to undertake a review of selected
businesses in its global banking and markets division. All the
talk so far has been on getting out of equities and advisory and
refocusing on core (but slimmed down) debt origination and FICC
(potentially without Greenwich Capital in the US, another
potential offload).
Bloomberg reported Friday that RBS Hoare Govett is looking
to get into bed with Oriel Securities, a corporate and
institutional broking and advisory firm where former Hoare
Govett chairman Peter Meinertzhagen is a non-executive director.
Oriel CEO Simon Bragg also worked at Hoare, as did head of sales
Andrew Heath and head of equities Glenn Poulter.
Other than Oriel, other potential suitors for RBS's equities
business include RBC Capital Markets, and Barclays Capital
. The FT threw Nomura and Canaccord into the
ring, as well as Standard Chartered, Barclays or JP
Morgan for the Asian business.
Like RBS, Barclays got into equities via acquisition (of
Lehman Brothers' U.S. business). In the past couple of years,
BarCap has aggressively set out to build an international
equities platform and develop a leading M&A practice. The
equities build-out is centred on UK corporate broking and it has
made significant progress in acquiring mandates (around 23 at
last count). The Hoare business would give it real credibility
and would catapult it into the upper echelons of UK equity
advisory.
RBS's foray into equities, an ABN AMRO business, hasn't
really taken hold. In full-year 2009, equities revenues of 1.47
billion pounds accounted for 13.3 percent of overall GBM
revenues (76 percent was FICC). While that ratio has remained
more or less static, much lower divisional revenues for the
first nine months of 2011 saw the equities number hit 623
million pounds, tracking an 11 percent annualised decline over
2010 and 44 percent down from the more robust 2009 numbers.
Those numbers are ways off the market leaders. So while
they're never going to make a meaningful contribution to GBM,
the addition could be significant for the likes of BarCap. Get
your cheque book out, Bob.
(Editing by Joel Dimmock)