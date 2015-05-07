JAKARTA May 7 Indonesia's largest brewer PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk posted a 42 percent slump in first-quarter net profit as retailers reduced their stocks due to a new ban on alcohol sales at minimarts.

Multi Bintang, which is majority-owned by Dutch brewer Heineken, on Thursday reported a net profit of 107 billion rupiah ($8.14 million) for the three months ended March 31. Revenue fell 23 percent to 569 billion rupiah.

A regulation banning the sale of alcoholic drinks at minimarts took effect in Southeast Asia's largest economy in April, though they will still be sold at supermarkets, hotels, bars and restaurants.

Multi Bintang had previously allocated 40 million euros ($43 million) to expand its production capacity, but this planned investment hinges on regulatory certainty, President Director Michael Chin told Reuters last month.

Sales of beer with alcohol content of less than 5 percent at minimarts typically make up around 15 percent of annual sales in the industry, Chin said. ($1 = 13,140.00 rupiah) (Reporting by Eveline Danubrata; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)