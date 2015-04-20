JAKARTA, April 20 PT Multi Bintang Indonesia Tbk
is in talks with the government over a new ban on
alcohol sales at minimarts and a planned 40 million euros ($43
million) investment hinges on regulatory certainty, the brewer's
top executive said on Monday.
Multi Bintang, majority-owned by Dutch brewer Heineken
, had previously allocated the money over the next
three years to raise its production capacity, President Director
Michael Chin told Reuters on the sidelines of the World Economic
Forum in Jakarta. Multi Bintang has two breweries and one plant
producing non-alcoholic beverages in Indonesia.
A regulation banning the sale of alcoholic drinks at
minimarts took effect in Southeast Asia's largest economy on
Thursday, though they will still be sold at supermarkets,
hotels, bars and restaurants.
"Indonesia has been very liberal in selling alcoholic
drinks," Chief Economics Minister Sofyan Djalil told reporters
on Monday. "We are looking at how we can control the
distribution in mini-markets."
Sales of beer with alcohol content of less than 5 percent at
minimarts typically make up around 15 percent of annual sales in
the industry, Multi Bintang's Chin said.
"We have internally approved another investment of 40
million euros (over the next 3 years), however this will be
obviously dependent on regulations," Chin said.
"We are still having dialogue with the government, trying to
work out a more effective way of us trying to address this
issue, yet at the same time, giving accessibility to consumers
above the legal drinking age."
Multi Bintang, the market leader in Indonesia for beer
sales, has already been exporting to Australia and is looking at
potential markets such as Japan and South Korea, Chin said.
Heineken owned 76.2 percent of Multi Bintang as of December
2014, according to Thomson Reuters data.
($1 = 12,860.00 rupiah)
