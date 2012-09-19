LONDON, Sept 19 The sale of Poland's No. 2 cable operator Multimedia Polska has been delayed after potential bidders requested additional financial information from the company, banking sources said on Wednesday.

The deadline for bids was due at the beginning of September, but this has now been pushed back to the end of the month to give the parties more time to analyse the business, the sources said.

Private equity firms Cinven and Permira as well as Liberty Global unit UPC are in talks to bid for the business, which could fetch over 3 billion zloty ($950.5 million), the sources said.

A number of banks are working on a financing package to back the buyout that includes senior secured loans of around 4 to 4.5 times the company's 327 million zloty EBITDA, the sources added.

Some banks are also working on financing packages that include high yield bonds. Multimedia already has three existing bonds, which include a 250 million zloty deal issued in June 2012 and a 107 million zloty bond issued in 2011, according to the company's financial statements.

One banker close to the situation said the terms on those bonds, which make it difficult to redeem them, was another contributing factor in the auction process delay.

The fragmented Polish cable market is undergoing consolidation, and is seen as an attractive sector by both existing cable heavyweights like Liberty Global and private equity firms.

UPC acquired cable TV operator Aster for 870 million zloty last year.

JP Morgan, which is handling the sales process, declined to comment on the delay. Multimedia Polska couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

($1 = 3.1561 Polish zlotys) (Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski in Warsaw; Editing by Christopher Mangham)