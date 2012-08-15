MUMBAI Cinematographer Ashok Mehta, best known for his work in films such as "Bandit Queen" and "Ijaazat", died on Wednesday after a long battle with lung cancer. He was 65.

Mehta died at a hospital in Mumbai, a hospital spokesman told Reuters.

He was one of India's top cinematographers, having won several awards for his work.

Mehta also directed the 2001 Bollywood film "Moksha" starring Arjun Rampal and Manisha Koirala.

"(He) taught me that my instincts were good, but only as good as my courage to follow them through," film-maker Shekhar Kapur, who worked with Mehta on "Bandit Queen", said on Twitter.

