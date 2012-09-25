MUMBAI More than 200 films from 65 countries will be screened at the Mumbai film festival in October with the eight-day event also featuring a retrospective of fully restored silent-era films.

Organisers said 14 films are in the international competition section for $150,000 in prize money, while actress Waheeda Rehman will be honoured with a lifetime achievement award.

"You will see nine completely restored silent films that we will screen as part of a retrospective," MAMI (Mumbai Academy of Moving Images) chairman Shyam Benegal told reporters.

Along with retrospectives on Italian and French cinema, the October 18 - 25 festival will showcase a package of films from war-ravaged Afghanistan.

Michael Haneke's "Amour", which won the Palme D'Or at this year's Cannes film festival, is part of the Mumbai festival line-up, along with David Cronenberg's "Cosmopolis", "The Sapphires" and the "Stolen Seas", a documentary on Somali pirates.

Film-maker Andy Tennant, who directed films such as "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Hitch", was named chairman of the festival jury.

There were no details available on the opening and closing films of the festival. The Brad Pitt drama "Moneyball" was the opening film last year.

