Following are reactions on Twitter from celebrities and well-known personalities after a photojournalist was gang-raped by five men in India's financial capital Mumbai on Thursday.

ANUPAM KHER, actor

"Moral Bankruptcy is Worse than Financial Bankruptcy. And we are heading towards BOTH. #MumbaiRape. Shameful and Sad."

SHOBHAA De, author

"Yeh mera India. Yeh meri Mumbai.Another gang rape. One more victim. Just another day in our great nation"

AMISH TRIPATHI, author

"Disgusted by news of the gang rape in Mumbai and the report of an American student who suffered constant sexual harassment while in India"