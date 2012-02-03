NAIROBI Feb 3 Kenya's Mumias Sugar
posted a slight pick-up in pretax profit to 1.30
billion shillings ($15.5 million) for its first half through
December, it said on Friday.
Mumias is the largest sugar grower and miller in the east
African nation of 39 million people. The country has an annual
sugar deficit of around 200,000 tonnes, which is usually filled
by imports from other producers in the region.
Although the firm's revenue fell 5 percent a year before to
just under 7 billion shillings, the company cut its marketing
and distribution costs in the period by half to 224 million
shillings.
Earnings per share edged up to 0.57 shillings from 0.54,
Mumias said in a statement. It did not recommend the payment of
a dividend.
Mumias plans to start a vast new plantation at the coast to
diversify production from its base in the west of Kenya where
all of the country's sugar is grown.
It also plans to acquire other factories when the government
puts up for sale five factories it controls, part of a
privatisation process.
($1 = 83.7500 Kenyan shillings)
(Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by David Holmes)