(Adds details)
DUBAI, March 21 - Bahrain's $9 billion sovereign wealth fund
Mumtalakat appointed Mahmood Hashem al-Kooheji as its new chief
executive on Wednesday, replacing Talal Al Zain who resigned
last month to set up his own investment firm.
Kooheji, who was deputy chief executive of the fund since
2006, was also mostly recently the chief executive of
Bahrain-based labour fund Tamkeen, Mumtalakat said in a
statement.
The Kooheji family owns one of the largest family businesses
in the Gulf Arab island kingdom and has close ties to the ruling
royal al-Khalifa family.
Sources had earlier told Reuters that Salman al-Khalifa, a
former top regional banker at Deutsche Bank in the
Middle East and royal family member, was the prime contender to
run the fund.
Set up in 2006 to help diversify Bahrain's economy away from
hydrocarbons, Mumtalakat has stakes in over 35 commercial
entities, including Bahrain Telecommunications Co,
Gulf Air, and Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA), one
of the largest aluminium smelters in the world.
Kooheji is also the chairman of Aluminium Bahrain.
Bahrain, a regional offshore banking hub, has been hit by a
year of unrest after majority Shi'ite Muslims, inspired by the
"Arab Spring" uprisings, launched a pro-democracy movement which
was put down by the government with the help of forces from
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
Mumtalakat, among the smallest sovereign wealth funds in the
Gulf Arab region, has seen deal activity dry up in the wake of
popular protests.
In December, Mumtalakat said it narrowed its 2010 operating
loss to 48.9 million dinars ($129.71 million) from a loss of
123.4 million citing strong growth in gross margins and an
improved operating performance across the portfolio. Revenues
rose 15 percent in 2010, thanks to commodity price-fuelled gains
at Aluminium Bahrain.
(Reporting by Dinesh Nair; Editing by Amran Abocar)