By Dinesh Nair and Mirna Sleiman
| DUBAI, March 20
DUBAI, March 20 Salman al-Khalifa, a former top
regional banker at Deutsche Bank in the Middle East,
is the prime contender to run the $9 billion Bahraini sovereign
wealth fund Mumtalakat, two sources familiar with the matter
said.
Khalifa, who is a member of Bahrain's royal family, resigned
in November as Deutsche's UAE country chief and head of global
markets for Middle East and North Africa.
The al-Khalifa family rules Bahrain and many ministerial
jobs in the Gulf Arab island kingdom are held by family members.
A spokeswoman for Mumtalakat said she has no information on
the subject. Khalifa was not immediately available for comment.
Talal Al Zain resigned last month as chief executive of
Mumtalakat, among the smallest of the Gulf sovereign wealth
funds, to set up a new investment firm.
Sources said Zain's resignation was due to differences over
strategy at the fund and lack of deal-making opportunities. Zain
denied any differences within the fund.
"Salman will be perfect for the top job at Mumtalakat. The
fund is evolving as a more passive investor and he has the right
credentials and the connections to run it," a banking source who
declined to be identified said.
"It also helps immensely if you have ties with the ruling
family. They would feel more comfortable in handing over such a
key and strategic role to an insider."
Bahrain, a regional offshore banking hub, has been hit by a
year of unrest after majority Shi'ite Muslims, inspired by the
"Arab Spring" uprisings, launched a pro-democracy movement which
was put down by the government with the help of forces from
Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The sovereign fund, which owns stakes in several regional
firms, has kept a low profile since the protests, shying away
from making any headline-grabbing deals.
It has stakes in over 35 commercial entities, including the
ailing national airline Gulf Air, Bahrain Telecommunications Co
and Gulf International Bank.
The fund narrowed its 2010 operating loss to 48.9 million
dinars ($129.71 million) from a loss of 123.4 million the year
before, citing strong growth in gross margins and an improved
operating performance across the portfolio. Revenues rose 15
percent in 2010, thanks to Aluminium Bahrain's
commodity price-fuelled gains.
Prior to Deutsche Bank, Khalifa worked as regional head of
the financial institutions group at BNP Paribas.
(Editing by Amran Abocar)